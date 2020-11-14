Azerbaijan takes part in second Cooperation Forum of Pacific Alliance

By Trend









The second Cooperation Forum of the Pacific Alliance was held in the format of a video conference on November 12, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 13.

Azerbaijan, which has the status of an observer state in the Alliance, took part in the second Forum.

While speaking at the plenary session of the forum, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov drew attention to the fact that after the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands, which remained under occupation for almost 30 years, the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan returned to the system of world economic and cultural relations.

In particular, Iskandarov noted that the liberation of Shusha city, the cultural capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and Azerbaijan, the pearl of the Caucasus, which inspired the writing of the first opera in the Muslim East, will greatly contribute to the development of regional tourism.

The forum participants were informed about the importance of the multicultural heritage in the tourism sector and about the rich values and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in this regard.

Iskandarov noted that Azerbaijan has a great experience in this sphere.

“All monuments of history and culture are protected and restored in the country, regardless of religion and nationality,” the ambassador-at-large of the foreign ministry said.

Stressing the role of tourism and culture in restoring peace, the ambassador-at-large of the foreign ministry expressed confidence that Azerbaijan, having experience in this sphere, after the necessary restoration work, will restore the world economic ties and cultural treasury in the liberated territories, which will serve to strengthen peace in the region.