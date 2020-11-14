TODAY.AZ / Politics

There are no options left to escape trilateral statement - Pashinyan

14 November 2020 [13:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


There are no options left for us to abandon this document [trilateral statement of Azerbaijani president, Russian president, Armenian prime minister]. We are forced to be realistic about the situation, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Public Television of country, Trend reports.

According to him it is a joint statement, not an agreement or contract.

"I had to make a decision within a few hours. By this I have protected our servicemen, who are around Khankendi. This document to end the war," he said.

