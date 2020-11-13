TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan shows new footage from Khojavand district's liberated villages

12 November 2020 [18:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated a video footage from the villages of Khojavand district's Azykh, Akaku and Aghbulag liberated from Armenian occupation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of these villages on November 9, 2020.


