Protesters in Yerevan attack speaker of Armenian parliament

By Trend





Protesters in Yerevan attack the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

A clash between the guards of Ararat Mirzoyan and the protesters took place outside the parliament building. He was in the car at that moment. However, the protesters literally pulled everyone out of the car and started attacking.

The Armenians, dissatisfied with the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to sign a trilateral agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh started protests in Yerevan the night of Nov. 10.



