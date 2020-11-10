TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD

09 November 2020 [20:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


On November 9, the manpower of Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed in the Khojavend direction of the front by precise strikes of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.


Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also