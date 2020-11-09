TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan shows footage of another liberated village in Zangilan district

09 November 2020 [11:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A video footage from the Vejnali village of Zangilan district, liberated from Armenian occupation, has been spread.

Trend presents the video below:


Print version

Views: 12

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also