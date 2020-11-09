Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks latest situation on Karabakh clashes

By Trend





During November 8-9, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani army’s units and settlements in various directions of the front from various small arms, cannons and mortars, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

“Combat operations continued mainly in the Aghdara, Aghdam, Khojavand and Gubadly directions of the front. Within a day, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces were dealt serious blows in the main areas of the front. Having suffered losses in manpower and military equipment in some sectors of the front, the Armenian troops was forced to retreat,” said the ministry.

During the day, a large number of manpower, 1 T-72 tank, 1 D-30 cannon, 1 mortar crew, 1 military truck with ammunition of the Armenian Armed Forces, were destroyed and disabled, noted the ministry.

“The fighting is ongoing. The operational situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani troops,” the ministry added.