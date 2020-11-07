Pashinyan losing not only on battlefield but in his own country as well - Russian media

By Trend

The military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh show that the actions of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from the very beginning of the conflict were rash and were committed for the sake of glory, Trend reports via the article published on yugsn.ru.

The article said Pashinyan's strategy led to colossal losses of personnel and volunteers, equipment, as well as the failure of the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces along the entire front, including intelligence.

In addition, it is clearly seen that the current government of Armenia did not have a strategy on the battlefield said the article.

"Pashinyan does not agree to a truce. He is looking for a meeting with Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and asks for help, referring to some allied commitments within the CSTO. But the prime minister forgets that Russia can help Armenia only if its territory is attacked, which is not happening today," said the article.

Experts note that Pashinyan is trying to drag Moscow into a military conflict with Ankara. Also, Pashinyan does not notice the internal problems that contribute to failures at the front.

Experts also recognize the prime minister as a rather weak manager who clearly lacks political will, confidence and competencies.

Also, the Armenian prime minister is criticized by representatives of the elite and businessmen, who note that with the coming to power of a pro-Western politician, their ties with Russia and the CIS countries have become not so strong, the previously reached agreements are lost. This, according to experts, also affects the internal situation, in the unwillingness to support Nikol Pashinyan's policy by many respected people.

Meanwhile, an expert on international conflicts Yevgeny Mikhailov notes that if a coup is brewing in Armenia, then Prime Minister Pashinyan has nowhere to run, the Armenian people will get him everywhere.

The expert notes that Yerevan today is suffering a complete fiasco on all fronts and it will only get worse in the future.