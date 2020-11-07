Azerbaijan discloses damage from Armenia's shelling of Aghdam's villages

|
By Trend
Armenian
Armed Forces have fired over 10,000 shells and missiles at 43 out of 62
settlements in the Aghdam district from September 27 to the present day, Trend reports from the front zone on
Nov.6.
As
a result, hundreds of private homes were damaged. So far, 7 civilians have been
killed and 42 wounded.
Besides,
as a result of Armenian provocations, 15 educational institutions and 5
nurseries were destroyed. During the shelling of settlements, auxiliary
buildings, shops, catering facilities, manufacturing enterprises, agricultural
facilities destroyed, 400 heads of small and large cattle perished.
The
district’s infrastructure was also heavily damaged, power transmission,
communication and gas lines, road infrastructure of the district were disabled.
In the territories near the front line, most sub-artesian wells aren’t fit for
use. Damage was inflicted on more than 30 such wells located in the populated
areas.
The
shells that hit the cultivated areas contaminated thousands of land with
unexploded ordnance. They delayed harvesting in cotton fields and onion-planted
areas, and also led to crop damage.
Armenian
Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani
army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on
Sept. 27.
Azerbaijan
responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of
retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously
occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under
control.
The
fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has
launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as
well as Absheron district.
The
conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia
made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war,
Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the
Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.
The
1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not
yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its
armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.