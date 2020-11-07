Azerbaijan discloses damage from Armenia's shelling of Aghdam's villages

By Trend





Armenian Armed Forces have fired over 10,000 shells and missiles at 43 out of 62 settlements in the Aghdam district from September 27 to the present day, Trend reports from the front zone on Nov.6.

As a result, hundreds of private homes were damaged. So far, 7 civilians have been killed and 42 wounded.

Besides, as a result of Armenian provocations, 15 educational institutions and 5 nurseries were destroyed. During the shelling of settlements, auxiliary buildings, shops, catering facilities, manufacturing enterprises, agricultural facilities destroyed, 400 heads of small and large cattle perished.

The district’s infrastructure was also heavily damaged, power transmission, communication and gas lines, road infrastructure of the district were disabled. In the territories near the front line, most sub-artesian wells aren’t fit for use. Damage was inflicted on more than 30 such wells located in the populated areas.

The shells that hit the cultivated areas contaminated thousands of land with unexploded ordnance. They delayed harvesting in cotton fields and onion-planted areas, and also led to crop damage.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



