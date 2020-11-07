Azerbaijan announces allowed activities in some areas during coronavirus quarantine

By Trend





The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has announced the spheres, the activities of which will continue amid a special quarantine regime applied in the administrative territories of the cities of Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba and Khachmaz, Trend reports.

During the period of tightened quarantine, until 06:00 (GMT+4) on November 23, the following areas will continue to operate in the above-mentioned territories:

- law enforcement, judicial authorities, bodies that provide military service and lawyers;

- other state bodies (institutions) (within the limit set by the Cabinet of Ministers);

- healthcare and social services institutions, disinfection services;

- utilities (water, electricity, gas, heating, communications and telecommunications, household waste);

- freight transport and logistics services;

- enterprises that carry out uninterrupted operation, as well as enterprises for the production, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;

- agriculture, land reclamation and water management;

- pharmacies, grocery stores (excluding markets and fairs), gas stations;

- media;

- financial institutions (banks, insurance and other institutions);

- security services.