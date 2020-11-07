Armenians plunder over 700 monuments in occupied Azerbaijani territories

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has announced the number of cultural monuments located in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and plundered by the Armenians as a result of Armenia’s aggression, Head of the Information and PR Department of the Ministry of Culture Maryam Gafarzade said.

Gafarzade made the remark at the event at the Azerbaijani National Art Museum, Trend reports on Nov. 6.

“Along with residential buildings, educational, industrial and agricultural facilities, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” head of the department said.

“Some 22 museums and museum branches, where more than 100,000 exhibits were demonstrated, as well as four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism,” head of the department said.

"Moreover, over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil district, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar district, the mausoleum in Khachin Turbetli village of Aghdam district, one of the most ancient sites of people - Azykh cave in Fuzuli district, Shusha state historical and architectural reserve," Gafarzade added.