TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's army liberates its lands from occupation with great enthusiasm

03 November 2020 [13:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A high fighting spirit reigns in the Azerbaijani army, and the moral-psychological state of the soldiers is at a top level,Trend reports via the country's Defense Ministry.

The Ministry has released a video footage showing how the Azerbaijani army with great enthusiasm liberates Azerbaijan's lands from the Armenian troops.


