Azerbaijan destroys more Grad multiple rocket launchers of Armenian troops

02 November 2020 [19:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed four more BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces in different directions of the front on Nov. 2 from 00:30 (GMT+4) to 02:25 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.


