Combining efforts of Turkey and Russia to benefit region - President of Azerbaijan

By Trend

Turkey and Russia are our neighbors and countries with which we have close mutual relations and countries with good potential for cooperation among themselves, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Russian Interfax agency, Trend reports.

“We see that in Syria and in Libya, and in tackling issues of countering international terrorism, to say nothing of energy projects, economic, investment projects. Even before this escalation, I said that we have always welcomed the rapprochement of Turkey and Russia. I believe that this is an important factor of regional security," said the president.

"Considering that Armenian separatism is the main threat for us, and not only for us but for the entire region, I believe that combining the efforts of Turkey and Russia would benefit the region and could accelerate the political settlement of the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict,” the head of state said.