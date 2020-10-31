Armenia deliberately burns down forests in Shusha - Azerbaijani president's aide

By Trend

The Armenian Armed Forces deliberately set fire to the forests of Shusha, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

The goal is to create obstacles to the visibility of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan through environmental terror, said Hajiyev.

It is possible that Armenia uses banned white phosphorus to cause fires in the forests of Shusha, said the official.

Based on intelligence, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said that Armenia in large volumes delivered a cargo of phosphorus composition in the direction of Khojavand, Hajiyev added.