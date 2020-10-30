TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian servicemen, who fire at civilians in Azerbaijan’s Barda, killed on battlefield

29 October 2020 [16:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Armenian servicemen, who fired at civilians in Azerbaijan’s Barda city, were killed on the battlefield, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.


