Azerbaijani army avenges for Barda, heavy damage inflicted on Armenian troops

The Azerbaijani army avenged for killing and wounding of the civilian residents of Barda district as a result of missile attacks from the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed a large number of Armenian equipment and manpower.

Trend presents the respective video footage as below.

As earlier reported, on October 27 the Armed Forces of Armenia made a 'Smerch' missile attack on the Barda district of Azerbaijan, as a result of which four civilians, including a child, were killed and 13 civilians, including children and women, were seriously injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

