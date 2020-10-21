Azerbaijani MP: Armenia’s terrorist authorities must be punished

By Trend





Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova gave an interview to the Turkish TRT World TV channel in connection with Armenia’s terrorist actions against the civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Trend reports on Oct. 21.

Mikayilova stressed that civilians living in the cities far from the conflict zone are subjected to missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces.

The MP stressed that the terrorist act committed by Armenia against the residents of Ganja at night was aimed at killing as many people as possible.

The MP added that the international organizations must condemn this terrorist act of the Armenian authorities and those guilty of committing this crime must be punished.



