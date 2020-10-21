Defence Ministry shows footage of newly-liberated village in Jabrayil

The Azerbaijani Defense Minisry has shared the video footage of the newly-liberated Chereken village of the Jabrayil district. The village has been liberated after 27 years of Armenian occupation.

Yesterday, President Aliyev announced the liberation of 24 villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand and Zangilan districts and Fuzili city from Armenian occupation.

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated dozens of villages, strategic heights, as well as Fuzuli, Zangilan city and Hadrut town in the military operations so far.

Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians on the line of contact on September 27. Armenia’s attack provoked large-scale Azerbaijani counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories.



