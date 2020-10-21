21.10.2020
01:05
Politics
Azerbaijani flag in Zangilan city
20 October 2020 [16:03] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Zangilan city.
Trend
shows the video footage.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/199027.html
