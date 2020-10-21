TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani flag in Zangilan city

20 October 2020 [16:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Zangilan city.

Trend shows the video footage.


