Azerbaijani journalist, civilian wounded in fresh Armenian attack amid truce

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

An Azerbaijani journalist and a civilian were injured in fresh Armenian attacks near the line of contact on October 19, amid the humanitarian cease-fired agreed between the two countries that entered force earlier.

Journalist Anar Shushali got injured and was hospitalized as film crew of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel underwent fire from the Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on October 19.

An Azerbaijani villager was injured in Armenian attack on Tartar district on the same day.

Niyaz Salimov, resident of Tartar’s Alasgarli village was injured as a shell fired by Armenian forces hit the courtyard of a private house. As a result, Salimov was injured and the house was destroyed.

Armenian troops also shelled a cotton receiving and processing factory located in Azerbaijan's Tartar. As a result of the shelling, there was fire in the factory.

The fire brigades of the Firefighting Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are extinguishing the fire.

Armenian armed forces have been shelling Azerbaijan's Terter, Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions since morning October 19, the Defence Ministry reported.

Armenian troops stationed in occupied Kalbajar region also fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Goygol region using 82- and 120-mm mortars and large-caliber weapons since noon October 19.

Earlier today, President Ilham Aliyev wrote in Twitter that Armenian forces have continued to blatantly violate the humanitarian cease-fire by using heavy artillery targeting residential areas and combat positions in Azerbaijan since October 18.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Sixty Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s indiscriminate attack on civilians since September 27. Armenia launched a ballistic missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second-largest populated city Ganja far from the conflict zone on the night leading to October 17, killing 13 civilians. This was the third missile attack on Ganja.