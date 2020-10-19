Netherland's Hague protests Armenian aggression against Azerbaijani Ganja

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Diaspora of the Netherlands held a sanctioned protest action in front of the local parliament in the Hague city, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The protesters strongly condemned the acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja and other settlements of Azerbaijan, the killing of civilians, including small children and women, and the destruction of civilian objects.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands, was attended by members of the Diaspora organizations and Azerbaijanis living in the country.

It was noted that the massive shelling of the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir, Tartar, Goranboy, Barda, Yevlakh, Aghdam, and other districts of Azerbaijan is a continuation of the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia towards Azerbaijan.

The protesters called on the international community to hear the right voice of Azerbaijan and not remain indifferent to the acts of vandalism.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event, slogans such as ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’, ‘Pray for Ganja!’, ‘Stop the Armenian terror!’, ‘Stop the death of children!’, ‘We speak terror - no!’, ‘Don’t support the occupying country!’, ‘Armenia, observe the UN resolutions!’ and others.

According to the latest reports, as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attacks on residential areas in the central part of Ganja city, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan located outside the front line zone on October 11 and October 17, 24 people were killed, 90 people injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were heavily damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.