Azerbaijani soldier captures positions of Armenian special forces

18 October 2020 [14:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The special forces, placed into the trenches by the Armenian armed forces as the last forces, are forced to flee, unable to resist the attack of Azerbaijani soldiers, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The video footage shows how the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, using armored vehicles, drove out the Armenian special forces.

The video footage clearly shows how the Azerbaijani soldier is moving towards these positions after leaving the Armenian armed forces’ trenches.


