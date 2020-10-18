Attack on Ganja - sign of Armenia's weakness - Iranian political scientist

By Trend





The shelling of Azerbaijani cities, especially the residential settlements and the civilian population in Ganja is a sign of Armenia's weakness, Iranian political scientist Ilyas Vahedi told Trend.

Vahedi emphasized that Armenia is trying to provoke Azerbaijan and keep the occupied territories in its own hands with these actions. However, the main goal of Azerbaijan is to end the Armenian occupation. And Azerbaijan is taking deliberate, logical steps to liberate its territories. If the war continues, Armenia will be damaged more. Because it is much weaker than Azerbaijan in terms of the military and economic aspect.

The political scientist added that along with Azerbaijan, other countries and social organizations must follow Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities and settlements at the international level. Because the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols consider attacks on civilians and cities and territories outside the war zone as war crimes.

"In addition, Ganja city is one of the important cultural centers of the world and a part of the world's civilizational heritage. The attack on this city must be reported to UNESCO and the organization must announce that Armenia committed a crime."