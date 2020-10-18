Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discuss prospects of bilateral co-op with Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rafal Poborski, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting highlighted the role of mutual official visits and meetings in expanding Azerbaijani-Polish relations and developing cooperation. The two countries have fruitful cooperation in a number of economic areas, including trade, the report says.

An increase in trade turnover between the countries from January through August of this year, compared to the corresponding period last year was emphasized. In Warsaw, there is a trade representative office of Azerbaijan operating in 10 countries of Central Europe, as well as a trade house of Azerbaijan.

Mikayil Jabbarov informed the ambassador that as a result of Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions of Azerbaijan were occupied, and since September 27 this year, the occupier has started another provocation. The ambassador was also informed about the successful counter-offensive operation carried out by Azerbaijan within the framework of international law to ensure the security of its citizens and return the occupied lands.

The meeting provided information on measures taken during the pandemic, the current economic situation, ongoing reforms, and stressed the importance of mutual assistance between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus. Highlighting the activities of the Azerbaijani investment holding, Jabbarov noted the opportunities for cooperation in the post-pandemic period in the areas of the digital economy, transport, energy, and public-private partnership.

Jabbarov informed the Polish ambassador about Azerbaijan's favorable transport and transit opportunities, including the potential of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), inviting Polish companies to take advantage of these opportunities.

The Polish ambassador, in turn, stressed that his country attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with his activities in Azerbaijan, shared his opinion on the ways to expand economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation between the ports of the two countries, the opening of direct flights, and other issues of mutual interest.