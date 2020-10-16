Justice, peace must be restored in Karabakh - Prefect of Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan is a tolerant country, here all peoples live in peace, Apostolic Prefect of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Bishop Vladimir Fekete said, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

“The Armenians are trying to present the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as an interreligious confrontation, but this is a struggle for the native land, for the liberation of the occupied territories,” Fekete said.

“Azerbaijani cities, civilians are being shelled by the Armenian armed forces, they are killing women, children, old people living far from the zone of hostilities,” Bishop added. “The Catholic Church cannot be indifferent to this. We were very sad when Armenia launched missile attacks on residential houses in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, as a result of which civilians were killed. We issued a statement condemning these actions. Azerbaijan is our Motherland and we want the rapid restoration of justice and peace."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.