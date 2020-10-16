Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijan's Ganja highlighted in Australia

By Trend





By the initiative of Chairman of the Australia-Azerbaijan-Turkey Friendship Union Imamaddin Gasimov, Azerbaijanis gathered in Australia’s Sydney, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijanis mourned the souls of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and wished healing to the wounded.

“Then, Azerbaijanis gathered in front of the mosque and informed the public about the acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in Ganja city and in settlements far from the frontline of Azerbaijan. Slogans condemning Armenia's willful targeting of civilians were chanted at the event, waving Azerbaijani flags,” said the diaspora.

“The provocative step of the Armenians was prevented during the action. Thus, the provocative banner placed by the Armenians in the middle of the main bridge in front of the Galibolu mosque was immediately removed,” the diaspora said.

In total, about 5,000 people in Sydney were informed about the injustices committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.







