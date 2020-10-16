Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - ambassador

By Trend





Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Chairman of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.

The diplomat spoke about the recent trip to Ganja, organized by the Azerbaijani side for representatives of diplomatic missions operating in the country.

He said that he witnessed the tragic consequences of Armenia's missile strikes on the peaceful population of Azerbaijan and civilian objects, and strongly condemned the targeted killing of innocent people.