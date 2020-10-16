9th Secretary General of OIC sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Ekmeleddin ?hsano?lu, 9th Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

It is with deep grief and anxiety that I am following the heinous attacks of Armenia on civilian people in Ganja and other parts of Azerbaijan. As a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I am deeply concerned with the illegitimate and obvious violations of international and human laws. I particularly sympathized with the brotherly people of Ganja who gave us one of the greatest poets in our history and whose name is a source of pride for all of the members of this Center.

In my capacity as the 9th Secretary-General of OIC, I have urged all member states to take necessary actions against the aggression and occupation of Armenia and issued a set of significant resolutions. According to these resolutions, 57 member states endorsed and acknowledged that Armenia is an aggressor and occupier; pledged financial and economic assistance to the victims of the aggression, and finally condemned the destruction of historical Islamic monuments on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Today, Azerbaijan under Your Excellency’s able leadership continues to liberate significant parts of the occupied homeland.

I am proud that Nizami Ganjavi International Center took an active role in this crisis and I am sure the Center will successfully present the righteous cause of Azerbaijan to international fora through its dynamic networking.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and my wishes for continued and constructive success," the letter said.