Former president and first lady of Ukraine send letter to Azerbaijani president

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

We are following the current situation in Azerbaijan with tremendous concern. The death of civilians in the historical and important city of Ganja is especially troubling.

We in Ukraine understand well the tragedy when a foreign power flagrantly violates international law by invading your country, and the frustration when international organizations fail to react adequately.

Mr. President, as members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we stand with you. We are working closely with our Co-Chairs and Secretary-General to coordinate actions necessary to bring awareness to this crisis.

We pray for Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people," the letter said.

The letter was signed by:

Viktor Yushchenko

President of Ukraine 2005-2010

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Kateryna Yushchenko

First Lady of Ukraine 2005-2010

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center



