Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office launch investigation on disinformation spread by Armenia

16 October 2020 [12:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Users of some social networks, including Infoteka-24 and other foreign media outlets, have published videos showing footage of alleged illegal treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by alleged Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

The office noted that according to the initial signs, there were reasonable doubts about the reliability of these videos.

"In this regard, an investigation is currently underway, and the results of the investigation will be presented to the public," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

