Three civilians killed in Armenian attack on graveyard in Azerbaijan’s Tartar city

Three civilians have been killed and three others have been seriously wounded during Armenian forces’ deliberate attack on a graveyard in Azerbaijan’s Tartar city, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted today.

“Now: In Tartar city, as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed and 3 seriously wounded. Armenia hiding itself behind humanitarian truce pursues policy of terror against civilians. Azerbaijan reserves it's sovereign right to protect its civilians,” Hajiyev said in his Twitter account.

All three residents of Tartar region died on the spot and three more were hospitalized.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers that entered force on October 10.

On the night leading to October 11, a few hours after the truce, Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest populated Ganja city, killing ten civilians and injuring 35 hours.

Azerbaijan's other districts along the line of contact have also been continuously shelled despite the truce. Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that over 2,000 projectiles fall on Tartar on a daily basis.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.



