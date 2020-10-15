Armenian forces retreat after failed attempt to attack Azerbaijani positions

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces continue to attack Azerbaijani position, in violation of the humanitarian truce reached on October 10.

On the night leading to October 15, Armenian forces attempted to attack the Azerbaijani positions on the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front - as in the previous days, the Defence Ministry reported on October 15.

The Azerbaijani Army repelled the attack, causing heavy losses among Armenian units and forcing them to retreat in various directions of the front.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of forces, two T-72 tanks, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), four BM-21 Grad MLRS, one D-20, one D-30, and two D-1 gun-howitzers, as well as several UAVs and auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, the forces and equipment of the armed forces of Armenia temporarily located in the occupied territories were seriously destroyed and damaged, the ministry said.

Armenian forces are facing a shortage of forces and running out of military equipment, weapons, and fuel.

Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retain operational advantage along the entire front.