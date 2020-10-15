Defence Ministry: Armenia shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi districts

By Azernews

Armenian armed forces, violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, have subjected Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabedi districts to shelling, the Defense Ministry reported in October 15 morning.

A civilian was killed and eight others were injured in Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Tartar district yesterday. Among the injured were a journalist and two local officials.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.