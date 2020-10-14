TODAY.AZ / Politics

Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer

14 October 2020 [18:04] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The information war that Armenia is trying to wage against Azerbaijan does not stand up to criticism, the Ukrainian military and political analyst Alexey Arestovich told A•shot NEWS 2.

"I believe the Armenian side less now because the information war it is trying to wage does not stand up to criticism,” the analyst added. “I closely follow the messages of the parties and third countries in this conflict. I have not yet found a single truthful message from the Armenian side."

Trend presents the video footage:


