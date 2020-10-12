Defence Ministry: Azerbaijani army retains operational advantage on frontline

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has repelled the attacks of Armenian forces that repeatedly sought to regain lost positions in the direction of Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Jabrayil during the night leading to October 12, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Despite the humanitarian truce reached earlier, Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani positions in small groups throughout the night but retreated suffering heavy losses in terms of manpower and military equipment, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Army destroyed a large number of adversary forces, as well as three BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, one T-72 tank, several vehicles, were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

“According to the information received, during the combat operations, the chief of artillery of the 9th regiment of the Armenian armed forces withdrew from the direction of the settlement of Hadrut, and the 5th battalion of the regiment left their equipment at the battle positions and fled. In addition, the military personnel of the 5th and 522nd regiments withdrew leaving their auto and armored vehicles behind,” the ministry said.

As a result of an artillery strike in the direction of the Girmizi Bazaar, an underground shelter and two vehicles of the retreating enemy unit were destroyed at the place of permanent deployment of the 1st regiment.

According to the report, the battalion commander of the 246th regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Grigoryan, was among those killed in the enemy army, which suffered heavy casualties.

The units opened fire on each other due to disrupted communication and interaction between the retreating units of the 1st Regiment of the Armenian armed forces in the area of defense responsibility. The military personnel of the anti-tank and other units also left the battle positions.

Presently, Azerbaijani troops have an operational advantage along the entire front, the ministry said.

UAV downed near Mingachevir

On October 11 morning the ministry shared the video that showed the moment of the destruction of Armenian UAV near Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, a large industrial city lying 100 km away from the frontline.

The attack occured at 04:00 (GMT +4) and was targeting the Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant which is the largest hydroelectric power station in South Caucasus, the Prosecutor General's Office has reported.

The Azerbaijani Army also destroyed three Armenian UAVs on October 12.

On the night of October 12, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units have destroyed 2 UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and today at about 10:00 – 1 UAV in the direction of the Aghdam region, the ministry reported on October 12.

Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second largest Ganja city on the night leading to October 11, killing nine civilians.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan has responded by liberating a number of villages, Jabrayil city and Hadrut town as well as important strategic heights.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on October 11 shared photos of the Dashkasan village of the Jabrayil region as well as new videos from Sugovushan village that have been liberated after nearly three decades under Armenian occupation.



