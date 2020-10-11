TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages

11 October 2020 [18:13] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Aghdam, Terter, Aghjabedi, and Fizuli regions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
