11.10.2020
20:46
TODAY.AZ
Politics
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages
11 October 2020 [18:13] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Aghdam, Terter, Aghjabedi, and Fizuli regions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
