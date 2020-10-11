We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev

We will no longer hear from Pashinyan that “Karabakh is Armenia”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian RBC TV channel, Trend reports.

The head of state said that in general, he has a positive assessment on what happened in Moscow (with relation to the Oct. 10 agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Russia's mediation).

“Because the statement circulated after the talks says that a ceasefire is being declared for humanitarian reasons and – what is of fundamental importance, this was the position of Azerbaijan and I am glad that this was reflected in this document – substantive negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will begin and the format of negotiations remains unchanged. These are the two positions the new Armenian government tried to undermine," said the president.

"It is no secret to anyone that the statements we heard from Yerevan were essentially aimed at undermining the process of negotiations that had been developed over the years, including its fundamental principles, at undermining the format of negotiations. Therefore, it was extremely important that the Armenian side – of course, this happened as a result of what we have on the battlefield – was forced to accept that the fundamental principles form the basis for a settlement and they clearly state how the conflict should be settled and in what sequence the occupied territories should be returned to Azerbaijan. Secondly, the format of the negotiations remains unchanged. This means that negotiations have been, are and will be conducted only between Azerbaijan and Armenia. All attempts by the Armenian leadership to shift this responsibility onto the puppet regime that exists in Nagorno-Karabakh have failed," Ilham Aliyev said.

"Thus, after that I am sure that we will no longer hear from Pashinyan that “Karabakh is Armenia”. Also, we will not hear his statements that Azerbaijan should negotiate with the so-called leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh. If he does make such statements, it will mean that he shows disrespect both for the mediators and for his own delegation, which agreed on this text in Moscow, and this will again undermine the process of negotiations. What did it lead to this time? I think everyone can clearly see that,” the head of state said.