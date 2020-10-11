Azerbaijan's historical, cultural monuments destroyed as result of Armenia's aggression

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

As a result of Armenia's military aggression in Jabrayil, historical and cultural monuments belonging to Azerbaijan were destroyed, Azercosmos has reported on its official Twitter page.

The image received by the Azersky satellite were disseminated by Azercosmos OJSC.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos is monitoring the country’s entire territory amid the escalation of conflict on the line of contact.

Thus, the Azersky satellite monitors daily illegal economic activity and agricultural work carried out on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contrary to international law.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

The need to monitor the Azerbaijani territory has arisen from Armenia's recent military provocations across the line of contact and on the border.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Thirty one civilians have been killed and 164 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27, after Armenia launched another attack along the line of contact. Among the civilians are three children. As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 1,054 houses, as well as 142 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.