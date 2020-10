By Trend





The current state of affairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the result of provocative actions by Armenia, US journalist and analyst Irina Tsukerman said in an interview with the director of the Baku Network Expert Council, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov.

She added tht this situation is the result of Armenia holding Azerbaijan's territories under occupation for almost 30 years.

Video interview below: