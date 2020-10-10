Defense Ministry: Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes continue all night

By Trend





From midday of Oct. 9 till the morning of October 10, hostilities of varying intensity continued along the entire front line between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the clashes, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted fire strikes on the Armenian Armed Forces.

Following the continued offensive operation by the Azerbaijan army, a large number of Armenian manpower, 13 tanks, 4 BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch missile systems, 6 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 3 2S3 "Akatsia" self-propelled artillery mounts, 2 M55 "Zastava" anti-aircraft guns, and 2 radar stations and electronic warfare, were destroyed and disabled by precise fire during this period.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.



