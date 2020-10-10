Azerbaijani diaspora members worldwide raised their voices worrying about their country

By Trend





Worrying about their motherland and relatives, Azerbaijani diaspora members from Europe to America, from the Near East to Russia, raised their voices against the Armenian aggression, which has lasted nearly 30 years, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the AzerbaijaniState Committee on Work with Diaspora told Newsweek, Trend reports.

Muradov said that international Azerbaijanis too are mustering support around their position.

"Furthermore," he argued, "they also protested against some politicians and media who unjustifiably supported Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and distorted the information in favor of illegitimate activities of Armenia."

When it comes to virtual representations, however, Muradov cautioned against the dissemination of "fake information." He issued an appeal, saying countries and their media "must avoid being used by Armenian lobbyists and must align with justice which is in the interest of all nations."