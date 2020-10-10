10.10.2020
04:30
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation
09 October 2020 [17:45] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the nation.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/198345.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 38
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
09 October 2020 [21:57]
CNN International TV’s “The Connect World” program broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev
09 October 2020 [20:43]
Azerbaijani diaspora members worldwide raised their voices worrying about their country
09 October 2020 [20:35]
Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district liberated from occupation
09 October 2020 [20:21]
Azerbaijani Army liberates Hadrut settlement and several villages
09 October 2020 [20:15]
Military vehicle transporting Armenian officers destroyed
09 October 2020 [20:00]
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages
09 October 2020 [19:50]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s Prima Multiple Launch Rocket System destroyed
09 October 2020 [19:44]
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenia’s fake accusations
09 October 2020 [19:35]
Turkey: Azerbaijan gaining diplomatic, military victory over Armenia
09 October 2020 [18:27]
Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Moscow
Most Popular
Hundreds of Armenian tanks, armored vehicles destroyed in Azerbaijan's counter-attack operations
Armenian PM embarrassed himself again during interview for BBC
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s position based on international law, historical justice [UPDATE]
Aliyev, Putin discuss clashes near occupied Karabakh
Armenia fires cluster rocket at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
President Aliyev: Armenian regime did everything to undermine negotiations [UPDATE]
Operational meeting held under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising