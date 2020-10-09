Armenia suffers heavy losses in manpower, military equipment

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Army continued successful counter-attack operations along line of contact on October 8 and on the night leading to October 9, the Defence Ministry has reported.

As a result of the fire strike of the Azerbaijan Army on October 8, the headquarters building of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed. As a result of the shelling, the Chief of Staff of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division, Colonel Samvel Grigoryan, who was in the building, was seriously wounded, the chief of the regiment's artillery, Lieutenant Colonel Arman Dermeyan, and a large number of servicemen were killed.

The personnel of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia who suffered heavy losses from the Azerbaijan Army’s fire strike on the Khankendi was evacuated. A large number of military personnel were killed and wounded as a result of artillery shelling of a shelter of one of the military units in Khankendi.

Armenia also suffered losses in military equipment.

A total of thirteen T-72 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun, three D-30 howitzers, two radar systems and, a large number of enemy vehicles were destroyed by precise fire on October 8-9.

As a result of a combat operation carried out in one of the directions of the front, six T-72 tanks in full operating order belonging to the 49th tank brigade of the Armenian armed forces were captured.

In separate reports on October 8 evening, the Defence Ministry reported the destruction of Armenian armored vehicles (at 19:50), and the destruction of military equipment of Armenian troops who attempted to redeploy in the daytime (17:15).

The Armenian armed forces also shelled the villages of Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam regions.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov has said that since the beginning of the counter-offensive operation, Azerbaijani army has not retreated a step from the liberated lands.

Eyvazov said that the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures against the Armenian Armed Forces.

“All targets of shelling by the Azerbaijani army are legitimate in accordance with international law. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, our army has not retreated a single step from the liberated territories. On the contrary, all activities are ongoing in accordance with the operational plan. Destination point is Karabakh. The victory will be ours,” said the spokesman.