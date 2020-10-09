ANAMA employee severely injured in Fuzuli as result of Armenian armed forces’ shelling

By Trend





An employee of the Fuzuli regional branch of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) 38-year-old- Samir Asadov was severely injured as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing ANAMA on Oct. 9.

Wounded Asadov was immediately hospitalized. His health condition is still severe.

"This fact is another proof of the Armenian armed forces’ shelling of civilians and facilities,” ANAMA said. “ANAMA’s personnel carrying out humanitarian demining to ensure the safety of the population work around the clock in civilian areas along the front line. ANAMA’s groups also warn and enlighten the population about mine safety in cities, districts, and villages in these territories."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.