Turkish presidential administration: Armenia must accept all demands of Azerbaijan

By Trend





Armenia must accept all the demands of Azerbaijan before it's too late, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend on Oct.8.

According to the administration, the acceptance of all the demands is primarily beneficial to the Armenian people.

"Azerbaijan, demanding from Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories, follows international law," the administration said. “The leadership of Armenia, relying on impunity and silence of the international community, is ruining its people. The Azerbaijani authorities have repeatedly stated that they are not at war with civilians, while the Armenian Armed Forces are bombarding the civilian population of Azerbaijan, which is a war crime.”

The administration emphasized that Turkey calls on the world community to stop applying double standards towards Azerbaijan, which is waging a liberation struggle on its internationally recognized territory.

On October 6, Armenian armed forces started to withdraw from the battlefield. As ‘spokesperson’ of the so-called separatist ‘regime’ in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page, the Armenian army withdraw its troops in some directions of the front line.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.