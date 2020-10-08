School in Azerbaijan's Goranboy under fire from Armenian Armed Forces

By Trend





Since the morning on Oct. 8, the Armenian armed forces have been firing missiles and artillery at the settlements of Azerbaijan, including the Goranboy region, from various directions, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

"Today, at about 6 am (GMT+4), as a result of a shell hit in the Ashagy village of Agjakend, great damage was caused to the administrative building of the Khojaly District Police Department, numerous civil infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the village, and a school in the village of Garachinar," the statement said.

Prosecutors are carrying out all the necessary investigative measures possible in combat conditions.