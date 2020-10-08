Azerbaijani political parties do not regard France as OSCE MG co-chair

By Trend

Fifty political parties in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement on France’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports on Oct. 7.

“On September 30, French President Emmanuel Macron made careless, false statements in the Latvian capital of Riga about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and what is happening on the frontline,” the statement said. “The French president then slandered our country based on fake information and rumors, and without any proof. These statements have caused fierce outrage within the Azerbaijani community and we are fully confident that France cannot maintain its objectivity as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair."

"While in 1993 France was one of the countries that voted in favor of the four resolutions demanding immediate withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, it now does not distinguish between the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan, which faced aggression, supporting the aggressor Armenia in a biased fashion," the statement said.

The parties said they believed a mediator should be unbiased and fair.

"Azerbaijan fights aggressors on its own lands,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan’s position is just. Our position is based both on international law and historical fairness. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

"All political forces stand by Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on Karabakh issue,” the statement said. “The Armenian army must withdraw from Azerbaijani territories and the territorial integrity of our country must be fully restored. This is the historical right of the Azerbaijani people."

"Statements made by the French president have seriously affected Azerbaijan-France relations,” the statement said. “We do not regard France as a Minsk Group co-chair because it supports the aggressor."