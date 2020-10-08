TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president congratulates Emir of Kuwait

07 October 2020 [18:43] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

"Your Highness, It is on the occasion of your accession to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations.

I believe we will make joint efforts to develop and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in line with the interests of our peoples.

Once again, I extend my congratulations to you and wish you success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Kuwait," the letter said.

