Azerbaijani prosecutor general: Armenia grossly violating rules of war

By Trend





The criminal leadership of Armenia and the illegal, so-called "regime" in Nagorno-Karabakh violates the rules of war, and resort to provocations, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made remark during the speech at a press conference dedicated to the war crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against civilians in the settlements of Azerbaijan.

“The second largest city in Azerbaijan, Ganja, was hit by missile attacks, one person was killed and 32 people were wounded,” the prosecutor general said.

“Moreover, the Armenians also shelled Mingachevir city and the Mingachevir Power Plant. They also shelled the Khizi district and Absheron district of Azerbaijan,” noted Aliyev.

“Prosecutors are conducting investigative measures at the scene of hostilities. After collecting evidence, the appropriate authorities will be provided with information about the persons who committed them. Armenia, resorting to such provocations, wants to involve other countries in the conflict,” noted the prosecutor general.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.